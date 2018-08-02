Welterweight contender Jamal James (23-1, 10 KOs) will return to action in his hometown as he takes on Mexico’s Mahonry Montes (35-7-1, 24 KOs) in the main event of an FS1 boxing telecast August 24 from the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “I’m in camp training hard for another thriller at home against a pressure fighter in Mahonry Montes,” said James. “I’m going to use my height, range and skills to show that I’m hungry and keeping my eyes on the prize. Once I get past Montes, a big name is going to have to fight me. I’m right on the road to a world title challenge.”

Also in action will be middleweight contenders Willie Monroe Jr. (22-3, 6 KOs) and Immanuwel Aleem (18-1-1, 11 KOs) going to battle in a 10-round attraction and unbeaten rising prospect Jamontay Clark (13-0, 7 KOs) taking on once-beaten Jeison Rosario (15-1-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight contest.