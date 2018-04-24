Jacobs staying focused on Sulecki

Former WBA middleweight world champion Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs, (33-2, 29 KOs), will make his long-awaited return to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday in a 12-round clash against undefeated Polish contender Maciej Sulecki (26-0, 10 KOs) in a WBA middleweight world title final eliminator televised live on HBO.

“I’m very aware of how tough Maciej Sulecki is but I do see myself being victorious,” said Jacobs. “Whether it’s by knockout or decision my goal is to win. I’m just staying focused on my fight and not paying too much attention to the Golovkin and Canelo situations. I know I’ll be the mandatory for the WBA if I win this fight and that’s what I’m focused on…I want the champion, I want the belts, I want Golovkin next, if not him than Charlo. My job is to stay focused however on Sulecki.”