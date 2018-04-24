Tank Williams promotes, fights in main event

Bahamian boxing icon Sherman “Tank” Williams and Bahamian Sons Promotion will present a live professional boxing show on May 26 at A Social Affair and Convention Center in Freeport, Grand Bahamas. Fighting at home in the 10-round event, Williams (39-15-2, 1 NC, 21 KOs) takes on former world light heavyweight title challenger Epifanio “Diamante” Mendoza (43-26-1, 37 KOs), the Colombian knockout artist.

Also, popular Florida heavyweight Chris Vendola (8-6, 8 KOs) faces Terry Porter (15-26-3, 9 KOs) in a six-round bout. Texas heavyweight Eugene “Mean Gene” Hill (34-1, 22 KOs) meets an opponent to be determined. Also scheduled are super welterweight Star Johnson (6-28-1), welterweight Johnathan Pierre (2-0), and heavyweight Amron “Sandman” Sands (3-0, 3-0).

“Bahamian Sons Promotions seeks to create an exciting venue in Freeport and across the Bahamas for live and televised professional boxing,” said Kimberly Williams, Sherman’s wife and president of Bahamian Sons Promotion. “Easy access to the beautiful islands of the Bahamas are the perfect place to train and get away.”