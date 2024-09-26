By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Former kickboxer Takeshi Ishii (9-1, 7 KOs), 105, impressively acquired the vacant OPBF minimumweight belt as he mixed it up with previously unbeaten game Filipino John Kevin Jimenez (8-1, 3 KOs), 103.5, all the way and finally outhustled him with his superior power and stamina down the stretch, winning a unanimous nod (116-112 twice, 115-113) over twelve crowd-pleasing rounds on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. Jimenez, 20, took the initiative with a solid body shot in the first, but Ishii, a sturdy puncher, 24, accelerated his attack in the close range, which continued in the second half to have Jimenez retreating with their difference of physical power. It was a good give-and-take affair that fully entertained the crowd.

