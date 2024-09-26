September 26, 2024
Boxing Results

Ishii defeats Jimenez, wins vacant OPBF 105lb belt

Ishii Jiminez010

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Former kickboxer Takeshi Ishii (9-1, 7 KOs), 105, impressively acquired the vacant OPBF minimumweight belt as he mixed it up with previously unbeaten game Filipino John Kevin Jimenez (8-1, 3 KOs), 103.5, all the way and finally outhustled him with his superior power and stamina down the stretch, winning a unanimous nod (116-112 twice, 115-113) over twelve crowd-pleasing rounds on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. Jimenez, 20, took the initiative with a solid body shot in the first, but Ishii, a sturdy puncher, 24, accelerated his attack in the close range, which continued in the second half to have Jimenez retreating with their difference of physical power. It was a good give-and-take affair that fully entertained the crowd.

_

Kitano wins Japan’s youth 105lb belt from Miyazawa
Matsumoto wins Japanese 105lb belt in 4th pro bout

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>