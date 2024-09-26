September 26, 2024
Kitano wins Japan’s youth 105lb belt from Miyazawa

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

It was a night of all seven minimumweight bouts featuring three title bouts on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. In the first of the tripleheader, unbeaten southpaw prospect Takero Kitano (7-0-1, 3 KOs; amateur 7-0), 105, eked out a majority decision (77-75 twice, 76-76) over Japan’s youth minimum champ Rento Miyazawa (7-3-1, 2 KOs), 104.25, capturing the belt over eight fast-moving rounds. Moving to-and-fro, the shorter but faster Miyazawa, 21, occasionally connected with light combinations, while Kitano, 20, displayed a last surge to score a narrow margin that merited the belt.

Promoter: Hachioji Nakaya Promotions in association with Ohashi Promotions.

