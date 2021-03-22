The biggest complaint about women’s boxing is the lack of knockouts. Even the three undisputed women’s world champions usually have to go the distance.

Claressa Shields 11-0, 2 KOs – 18% KO rate

Katie Taylor 17-0, 6 KOs – 35% KO rate

Jessica McCaskill 10-2, 3 KOs – 25% KO rate

The exception to the rule is seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano, who gets her opponents out of there at a whopping 70% clip.

Serrano (39-1-1, 29 KOs), in our opinion the women’s P4P best, defends her WBA and WBC female featherweight titles against former world champion Daniela Bermudez (29-3-3, 10 KOs) on Thursday night, looking for career KO number 30. You can see the “KO Queen” live on NBCSN.