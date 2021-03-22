March 22, 2021
Is Amanda Serrano the women’s P4P?

The biggest complaint about women’s boxing is the lack of knockouts. Even the three undisputed women’s world champions usually have to go the distance.

Claressa Shields 11-0, 2 KOs – 18% KO rate
Katie Taylor 17-0, 6 KOs – 35% KO rate
Jessica McCaskill 10-2, 3 KOs – 25% KO rate

The exception to the rule is seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano, who gets her opponents out of there at a whopping 70% clip.

Serrano (39-1-1, 29 KOs), in our opinion the women’s P4P best, defends her WBA and WBC female featherweight titles against former world champion Daniela Bermudez (29-3-3, 10 KOs) on Thursday night, looking for career KO number 30. You can see the “KO Queen” live on NBCSN.

