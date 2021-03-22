Triller Fight Club today announced that boxing industry veteran Peter Kahn has been named to the newly created position of Chief Boxing Officer. Kahn is a legitimate “boxing guy” who has worked both on the promotional side and management side at the highest level for 25 years. He’s currently the manager of George Kambosos Jr, who will be fighting Teofimo Lopez on the Triller Fight Club event in June for the undisputed lightweight championship.

Kahn’s role as Chief Boxing Officer will consist of overseeing all boxing-related aspects to the Triller Fight Club events that will include incorporating high-level matches at the world championship, contender, and top prospect level.