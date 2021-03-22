March 22, 2021
Boxing News

Day/Night Boxing Doubleheader April 17 in Philly

A special day/night doubleheader of boxing is planned for the afternoon and evening on April 17 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena, where local favorites Donald Smith and Dylan Price will headline respective shows. The events, which are promoted by Price Promotions, will begin at 4:30PM and 8PM with separate admissions.

Headlining the evening card will be super flyweight eight-rounder with Dylan Price (12-0, 9 KOs) taking on Gabriel Bernardi (5-1, 2 KOs) for an NBA regional title. Headlining the afternoon session will be featherweight Donald “No Love” Smith (10-1, 6 KOs) facing Braulio Avila (3-7, 1 KO) in a fight scheduled for six rounds. A slew of four-rounders make up the undercards for both shows.

Tickets for the evening show are $250 VIP (which includes food and beverage) and $50-1$150.

Tickets for the afternoon show are $200 for VIP and $50-$150.

Is Amanda Serrano the women's P4P?
RJJ Boxing back in Mexico April 1

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>