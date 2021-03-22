A special day/night doubleheader of boxing is planned for the afternoon and evening on April 17 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena, where local favorites Donald Smith and Dylan Price will headline respective shows. The events, which are promoted by Price Promotions, will begin at 4:30PM and 8PM with separate admissions.

Headlining the evening card will be super flyweight eight-rounder with Dylan Price (12-0, 9 KOs) taking on Gabriel Bernardi (5-1, 2 KOs) for an NBA regional title. Headlining the afternoon session will be featherweight Donald “No Love” Smith (10-1, 6 KOs) facing Braulio Avila (3-7, 1 KO) in a fight scheduled for six rounds. A slew of four-rounders make up the undercards for both shows.

Tickets for the evening show are $250 VIP (which includes food and beverage) and $50-1$150.

Tickets for the afternoon show are $200 for VIP and $50-$150.