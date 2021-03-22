RJJ Boxing returns to Mexico for the first time in 2021 on Thursday, April 1st – no April Fool’s jokes – at Polideportivo Centenario, Los Mochia, Sonora, Mexico. The action will be streamed on UFC Fightpass.

WBO Latino featherweight titleholder Antonio “Paulinho” Soares (11-1, 8 KOs) defends against Alan “Lachorro” Solis (12-0-1, 7 KOs) in the 10-round headliner.

In the 8-round co-feature, WBC Latino welterweight titleholder Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (23-3-1, 14 KOs) meets Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (17-3, 8 KOs). Pintor is the nephew of Hall of Famer and -2-division World champion Lupe Pintor.

In other fights, fan-favorite Luis “Koreano” Torres (10-0, 7 KOs), the reigning WBC Youth Silver lightweight titlist, takes on Jose “Cuate” Paez (13-1-1, 10 KOs) in an 8-rounder. Torres-Perez is an elimination bout with the victor advancing to the inaugural World Cup Boxing Series starting in June.

Undefeated super welterweight prospect Yoelvis “La Joya” Gomez (3-0, 3 KOs) has an 8-rounder against Luis “Desarmador” Pina (20-4, 15 KOs).