By Joe Koizumi

WBO 115-pound champion Kazuto Ioka (27-2, 15 KOs), 115, Japan, barely kept his belt as he earned a close but unanimous decision (all 116-112) over WBO #2 Francisco “Chihuas” Rodriguez (34-5-1, 24 KOs), 114, Mexico, over give-and-take rounds on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan.

(More to come)