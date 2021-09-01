September 1, 2021
Boxing News

New WBA ratings released

The new WBA ratings have been released and it looks like the title reduction plan is working. There are now five divisions with just one champion recognized.

Dimitry Bivol (light heavyweight)
Jermell Carlo (super welterweightght)
Roger Gutierrez (super featherweight)
Naoya Inoue (bantamweight)
Artem Dalakian (flyweight)

Two more divisions will resolve shortly…
 

  1. Murodjon Akhmadaliev will become the sole super bantamweight champion later this month, when the regular title is vacated.
  2. Gervonta Davis holds the regular titles at lightweight and super lightweight. He will be giving up one belt after his next fight.

There are a whole slew of mandatory title fights and eliminators in the works to get to the goal of one champion per division.

See the new WBA rankings here.

Ioka squeaks by Rodoriguez, keeps WBO 115lb belt
Eubank Jr. returns Oct 2

  • Eighteen weight divisions-how abut some real reform and returning to the original eight divisions when everyone knew who the champions were instead of the everyone is a champion now.

