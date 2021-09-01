The new WBA ratings have been released and it looks like the title reduction plan is working. There are now five divisions with just one champion recognized.

Dimitry Bivol (light heavyweight)

Jermell Carlo (super welterweightght)

Roger Gutierrez (super featherweight)

Naoya Inoue (bantamweight)

Artem Dalakian (flyweight)

Two more divisions will resolve shortly…



Murodjon Akhmadaliev will become the sole super bantamweight champion later this month, when the regular title is vacated. Gervonta Davis holds the regular titles at lightweight and super lightweight. He will be giving up one belt after his next fight.

There are a whole slew of mandatory title fights and eliminators in the works to get to the goal of one champion per division.

See the new WBA rankings here.