Eubank Jr. returns Oct 2 Wasserman Boxing has agreed a multi-fight deal with Boxxer to feature British boxing star Chris Eubank Jr and other fighters from the Wasserman Boxing stable on Sky Sports. The first co-promoted event of this new agreement will take place on October 2 with Chris Eubank Jr (30-2, 22 KOs) headlining at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London against German standout Sven Elbir (18-1, 14 KOs). New WBA ratings released Hobson: Dave Allen needs to win a title

