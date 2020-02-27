By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with former WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker in an exclusive interview during media day Wednesday, as he is fighting on the stacked card headlined by a clash between Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas for the WBC Diamond welterweight title at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas and shown live on DAZN. The event is promoted by Eddie Hearn and his Matchroom Boxing.

What did you think of the Fury-Wilder fight?

I thought it was a great fight for Fury. I thought he came out and executed the plan he put in place before the fight. He said he was going to go forward, he said he was going to put a lot of pressure on Wilder, throw a lot of punches and that’s what he did. I think he set a good pace at the beginning of the fight. And I don’t think Deontay had Deontay’s fight as we all saw.

Were you surprised Fury pressed the action the whole time?

I was very surprised. I didn’t expect him to plant his front foot and chase him down. It just shows the confidence he had in himself and it was obvious he was practicing that in camp, and he was able to execute it and do it.

Did it seem Wilder was missing a plan B and didn’t have his legs from the beginning?

From Wilder, he’s quite a straight up person and if the uniform affected him, it probably did affect him. If you have something like that, that you’re carrying for a while it’s obviously going to make you a little tired. Maybe he can learn from that in the future and have a uniform that is not as heavy.

What has been your experience been with Fury?

I have been in camp and watched him spar numerous times. He’s one of a kind, not only with his height and his boxing ability and him as a character. He’s just one of a kind and he brings a lot of excitement to the division.

Are some forgetting your experience fighting the top fighters like Joshua, Ruiz and Whyte?

I have gotten some good experiences under my belt. I have had 28 fights now, 26 wins, 20 by knockout so I have had some good fights around the world. Even though I lost those fights to Joshua and Dillian Whyte, it was a close fight. Joshua was on points and Dillian Whyte could have gone either way. There was a lot that happened in the fight, so I still got a lot to give the heavyweight division in boxing.

Who’s the best heavyweight in Boxing today?

After myself. Tyson Fury. To be honest, he will go down as one of the best in our era. He’s a one of a kind fighter. Joshua and all the others are great fighters, but the number one that stands out to me and to everyone else is Fury. But Joshua is a great fighter as well, Dillian Whyte, Ruiz, all of them are great fighters, but I think Fury is just a step above.

What do you know about Shawndell Terell Winters, your opponent Saturday night?

Out of the 15 fights he has had, 12 by stoppage, a little bit of pop in his hands. I know he has a lot of confidence, he wouldn’t have taken this fight, if he didn’t think he would win. So, he is going to come with a lot of confidence, I’m looking forward to the challenge on what he is going to bring.

When do you hope to be fighting for a title again?

If everything goes well Saturday, I want to fight, I want to keep busy. I want to fight 3 times this year. At the end of the year, hopefully for a title, if not, next year for a title.

What big name out there would you like to fight next?

Anyone in the top 5, I don’t care who it is, give me anyone. I’m ready.