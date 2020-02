Telemundo weights from Kissimmee, FL

Kendo Castaneda 138.8 vs. Yomar Alamo 139.6

(WBO/NABO jr welterweight title) Orlando Gonzalez 128.2 vs. Charlie Serrano 128.2

Henry Lebron 130.4 vs. Recky Dulay 130.8

Sean Mason 138.8 vs. Erick Womack 140.6

Christian Reed 135 vs. Eduard Macaya 131.6

Julio Solis 135.2 vs. Zachary Johnson 139.4

Angel Lopez 138.8 vs. Jonathan Conde ?? Venue: Osceola Heritage Park Events Center, Kissimmee, FL

Promoter: All Star Boxing

