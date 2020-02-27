February 27, 2020
Josh Taylor defends in Glasgow on May 2

Unified WBA/IBF super lightweight champion Josh Taylor (16-0, 12 KOs) will fight at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, for his mandatory defense of his IBF belt against the unbeaten Thai Apinun Khongsong (16-0, 13 KOs) on Saturday May 2, live on BT Sport and ESPN+.

The event will be promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with Top Rank, and will see The Tartan Tornado make his first appearance in the ring since his triumph in the World Boxing Super Series in London, where he defeated the previously unbeaten Regis Prograis in the final.

