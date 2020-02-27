February 27, 2020
Boxing News

Prograis-Hooker clash announced for April 17

Former super lightweight world champions Regis Prograis (24-1 20 KOs) and Maurice Hooker (27-1-3 18 KOs) will clash in a 143lb catchweight fight on Friday, April 17 at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, live on DAZN. This is a crossroads collision that will put the winner on the doorstep of another world title. Both fighters have had recent losses in major bouts.

Prograis traveled to London in October to take on Josh Taylor in a unification clash and the final of the World Boxing Super Series, with Taylor edging out ‘Rougarou’ via majority decision in an all-out war.

In July, Hooker hosted José Ramírez in a unification bout in Dallas, and the pair served up a back-and-forth shootout that Ramirez won via stoppage in the sixth round.

Josh Taylor defends in Glasgow on May 2
Eddie Hearn has big dreams in Dallas

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
    • >