Former super lightweight world champions Regis Prograis (24-1 20 KOs) and Maurice Hooker (27-1-3 18 KOs) will clash in a 143lb catchweight fight on Friday, April 17 at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, live on DAZN. This is a crossroads collision that will put the winner on the doorstep of another world title. Both fighters have had recent losses in major bouts.

Prograis traveled to London in October to take on Josh Taylor in a unification clash and the final of the World Boxing Super Series, with Taylor edging out ‘Rougarou’ via majority decision in an all-out war.

In July, Hooker hosted José Ramírez in a unification bout in Dallas, and the pair served up a back-and-forth shootout that Ramirez won via stoppage in the sixth round.