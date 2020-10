By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO #1, WBA #3, IBF #4, WBC #5 bantamweight Jason “Smooth One” Moloney (21-1,18 KOs) talks to FIGHTNEWS.COM to say he is confident he will defeat WBA/IBF world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) on Saturday night in Las Vegas “My goal and my dream is to become the best bantamweight in the world and to become the best, you must beat the best. This is the ultimate challenge and I feel that I am 100% ready for it.”

