World title schedule in Japan in November

By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Boxing Beat

Unbeaten Japanese flyweight prospect #3 Junto Nakatani (20-0, 15 KOs), 22, will finally face #1 Giemel Magramo (24-1. 20 KOs), 26, in quest of the vacant WBO 112-pound belt (renounced by Kosei Tanaka) in Tokyo, Japan, on November 6. It was announced by Teiken Promotions last week. Though postponed twice because of the coronavirus outbreak here, it was at last approved by our government and Magramo has already arrived here in Tokyo to quarantine for weeks prior to the event.

On November 3, in Osaka, WBA 108-pound champ Hiroto Kyoguchi (14-0, 9 KOs), 26, will put his belt on the line against unbeaten Thailander Thanongsak Simsri (14-0, 12 KOs), 20, at the Intex Osaka. This show will be presented by Watanabe Promotions in association with Green Tsuda Promotions handling Thanongsak, who is also already in Japan.