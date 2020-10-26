By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (27-2, 21 KOs) and WBO#6 Junior Fa (19-0, 10 KOs) clashed four times in the amateur ranks winning two each. Parker’s trainer Kevin Barry talks about their rubber match on December 11 at the Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand.

“Joe is a proven performer, he’s a big-time fighter and everyone has Joe in their top half dozen,” Barry told Stuff. “Look at the results against Takam, Dimitrenko, Ruiz, Hughie Fury, Joshua, Whyte … there are no names like that for Junior. But the thing that Junior has is history. He knows Joe, he’s watched Joe, he’s beaten Joe, I don’t think he will fear Joe. The stars have lined up for something special.”