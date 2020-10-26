The long-awaited professional debut of amateur champion Marcel “Man Man” Barlatier takes place this Friday in Mexico. His opponent will be fellow debutant and local favorite David “Mosco” Sanchez. Barlatier grew up in Liberty City which is one of the toughest neighborhoods of Miami, Florida. The 6′ tall featherweight prospect had 132 amateur fights and was a 3x national champion. Bartlier’s renowned manager Henry Rivalta is elated ahead of his first professional fight.

“I would like to thank Max Boxing CEO Mario Abraham Xacur and matchmaker Jorge Enrique Puga Valle and Diego Adrian Soto Gutierrez for the opportunity to be part of this great boxing card. Mexico is a country that boxing truly means the world to and we are glad to be part of this event. Mario represents Miguel Berchelt a true world champion who gives boxing fans what they yearn to see.

“Man Man” loves Berchelt’s fire and heart and can’t wait to meet him. Being in his professional debut I am glad it’s in Mexico because he will see how humble and great the people in Mexico really are. I look forward to seeing Rivalta Boxing’s hottest young prospect Marcel Barlatier.

“Man Man” is just a fantastic kid his boxing IQ is amazing and he has the arsenal to go along with his great smile. He’s a can’t miss blue-chip prospect Literally, this kid is gonna outbox anyone and be a future champion you can bet on it. I’m already enjoying the fact that another young kid will get a shot at having a long fruitful career with Rivalta Boxing. I’d also like to thank my team at Rivalta Boxing Javier Cab Gomez, Mike Villanueva, Christopher Corey, Ilany Rivalta, Jorge Trinchet Danny Villanueva and the rest of our staff,” said Rivalta.

Rivalta Boxing’s long time light heavyweight world contender Yunieski Gonzalez (18-3, 14 KOs) of Miami by way of Cuba will square off against Guillermo “Memorias” Romero (12-7, 9 KOs) of Mexico scheduled for 8 rounds.

Rounding out the card:

Zaid “Colorado” Rejon (3-0, 3 KOs) vs Emmanuel “Venado” Massa (2-0) 4 rounds featherweights

Axel “Lobo” Talavera (3-0) vs Adolfo “Tornado” Rosado (2-3) 4 rounds light flyweights

Hafit “Lobo” Talavera (2-0) vs Raymundo ” Ray” Bojorquez(Debut) 4 rounds super bantamweight

Ivan “Terrible” Rosado (4-1-2, 3 KOs) vs Jesus “Gato” Pedro Moo (1-0) 4 rounds lightweight

Francisco “Pulga” Araujo (1-0, 1 KO) vs Felipe “Perry” Hernandez (0-1) 4 rounds light flyweight