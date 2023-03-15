“I give Tommy Fury his credit.”

Long before Benjamin (BJ) “El Peligroso” Flores begin training social mega star turned bóxer Jake Paul, he had an accomplished boxing career. Flores was a standout amateur bóxer and former two-time world title challenger in the professional ranks. He also has logged in more than a decade in the broadcast booth. Though Flores prefers to stay out of the limelight, he has been in it quite a bit of late while manning the corner of the extremely popular Paul. Fightnews.com® caught up with Flores while he was taking a much deserved break after months in training camp with Paul prior to the Fury fight.

What are your earliest memories of boxing?

My father use to take me to the gym with him at a very early age. He would train my brothers and also assist well-renowned trainer Kenny Adams, who at the time was training amateurs and future world champions Kennedy McKinney and Vince Philips.

When did you first lace up the gloves?

I had my first amateur fight when I was 9 years old.

What were your major accomplishments as an amateur?

I did well as an amateur. I had an amateur record of 110-12 including going 5-0 in international fights. I fought and won in Germany, Australia, France, China and Korea. I was a top heavyweight in the USA 2001-2003.

How did you get the nickname ‘Peligroso’ (Dangerous)?

While I was still an amateur, I did service/missionary work” for 2 years in Culiacán, Mexico. I begin training in the same gym where Julio Cesar Chavez trained. The locals on hand who witnessed my sparring sessions began calling me peligroso for the way I dominated in sparring.

How did you start off your professional career?

I signed with Main Events. The stable at the time included Rocky Juarez, Juan Diaz, Kermit Cintron, Fernando Vargas, and Arturo Gatti.

You worked your way up the world rankings and earned your first world title opportunity in your 33rd fight versus then WBA world champion Beibut Shumenov. What were your thoughts on the outcome?

I and many others thought I won that fight. At the very least I thought I won 7 rounds to 5. The judges had him winning 8 rounds to 4. That loss took a while to get over but it is what is. I have moved on.

How did you get into broadcasting?

I was actually still an active fighter when I first started. I have covered a number of major events over 10 years now including the 2012 Olympics in London, England, and the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

How did you first become acquainted with Jake Paul?

I was actually his sparring partner. I could see his natural talent and ability right away. I began training him full-time in 2021.

What were your overall thoughts on the last fight with Tommy Fury?

We had studied Fury and I can tell you that we didn’t see him fight at all like he did versus Jake in his previous fights. I give Fury his credit for the way he fought and the gameplan. I don’t believe in making excuses. We will go back in training and make the necessary adjustments prior to a rematch.

Would you consider training other fighters in the future?

I would say no. The reason is that my life now is focused on using my expertise to guide and lead the youth. To create opportunities for them and to continue with the charities we have started.