April 10, 2024
Boxing News

Interview: Henry Garcia

By Jeff Zimmerman

Henry Garcia, father of boxing superstar Ryan Garcia, talks about their history with the Haney’s and what to expect when his son faces Devin on Sat, April 20 at the Barclays Center and shown live on DAZN.

_

Ryan Garcia Workout with Derrick James
Interview: Sean Garcia

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I know this won’t get posted but: What’s with all the ads every single time we click on a headline now? We’re already overloaded with this kind of stuff everywhere else. Gives me a literal headache. If this is the new Fightnews then I’ll have to stay away. Don’t go out like this, please…

    Reply
    • >