Four-division world champion and legendary Mexican boxer Erik Morales, who is the trainer of Tijuana’s Angel Fierro, previewed his fighter’s matchup against Puerto Rico’s Alberto Machado ahead of Thursday night’s Ring City USA main event. Morales was unable to make the trip to Puerto Rico to be in his fighter’s corner, but he spoke with the media on Tuesday.

In addition to Machado-Fierro, he spoke about Estrada-Chocolatito 2, who wins a possible fight between Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia, and he didn’t rule out fighting again himself!

His assessment of Fierro: “Fierro is always working, always training. He was training to fight a guy very similar to Alberto Machado. Fierro is a fighter worth watching. He’s clean, young and strong. He’s going to give the fans a great fight on Thursday. He is a fighter who fights very well at a distance. He also throws very hard and when he’s throwing punches in bunches, you will see why we took this fight.”

On not being in Angel’s corner on Thursday: “We have been working together for 3 or 4 fights. Sometimes we rotate fighters in our gym because we can’t train them all. It’s been about a year. Fernando Fernandez has been training with me and other fighters with me since 1998 so he is in good hands.”

On Angel’s development: “He has learned a lot with us. When we got him, he used to jump a lot. But now he is better in his offense. He is a great fighter who is very tough. He is very strong.”

On Angel seizing this opportunity: “There are opportunities that don’t come very often. We lost a fight last time that we weren’t supposed to. But in this fight, he has an opportunity that he has to take advantage of, and he will. You’ll see him make the most of it on Thursday.”

On fighting in Puerto Rico: “We know we are in Puerto Rico so it’s complicated. It’s going to be a tough fight. That’s the tradition because it’s Mexico vs. Puerto Rico. But he is going to come here and beat Machado in his hometown. We trust that the judges will do their job but there’s no doubt about it, we are going for the knockout.”

On Angel’s Mexican style: “We will work based on our ability. Remember that we are Mexican, and we have a different way of boxing. Mexicans fight with more heart and more perseverance.”

On Estrada vs. Chocolatito 2: “It was an interesting fight. Both fighters were active. The 117-111 card was off but the other two were good. It’s been a while since we’ve seen such a great, phenomenal fight.”

On a possible fight between Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia: “Mikey Garcia is a great fighter. Manny Pacquiao is very, very strong though. Pacquiao shows that there are levels to this game. I think that experience will win out and Pacquiao wins.”

On whether he will fight again: “Yes, it’s very possible that you will see me. Maybe Morales vs. Barrera 4.”