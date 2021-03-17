WBC Convention headed to Thailand After holding a virtual convention in 2020, the World Boxing Council will hold its 59th Annual Convention in Thailand from November 8 to 12, 2021. Preparations have begun and the WBC is getting ready for a historic and unforgettable convention. Thailand has been a regular stop for the annual WBC event, most recently in 2013. Interview: Erik Morales Rivas beats Louis again, Volny triumphs

