Boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez and Hector Camacho Jr. came face to face Tuesday to announce their PPV exhibition fight that will take place on Saturday, June 19th at The Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico

Julio Cesar Chavez: First I said no, because he is too young for me. But when they told me it was a tribute to my great friend (Camacho Sr.), who is in heaven, I accepted immediately. Between Mexico and Puerto Rico there has always been a great rivalry, but “Macho” Camacho never bothered my family, he never offended me or used rude words. And we became great friends, I love him to heaven, he knows it. Although now he must be angry about the beating I’m going to give his son.”

Hector Camacho Jr: “I have been waiting for the opportunity for this fight for years. I will be well prepared, very skinny as you like. This fight is going to be days before the anniversary of my father’s death, so it will be a very emotional fight for me.”