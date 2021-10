By Przemek Garczarczyk

“When (Tyson Fury) came onto my radar was when they brought him to California to fight Wilder for the first time. I remember watching this fight in Quebec, Canada, with Lomachenko, Papa Lomachenko, and Usyk. For me, it looked like Fury won every round, except the two rounds he was knocked down,” stated Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum.

_