IBF Statement: Late last evening the IBF received notice from Michael Francis representing Jai Opetaia advising that Opetaia has decided to relinquish his title as IBF World Cruiserweight Champion. In an email to IBF President Daryl Peoples and the IBF Board of Directors, Francis noted the team’s disappointment in having to reach this decision but acknowledged the IBF rules that affect this situation should be adhered to.

The IBF accepts Jai Opetaia’s decision to vacate the title and wishes him well.

Mairis Briedis, who is ranked #3 in the IBF Cruiserweight ratings, will be ordered to negotiate with the next leading available contender for the vacant IBF Cruiserweight World Championship bout.