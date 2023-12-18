IBF Statement: Late last evening the IBF received notice from Michael Francis representing Jai Opetaia advising that Opetaia has decided to relinquish his title as IBF World Cruiserweight Champion. In an email to IBF President Daryl Peoples and the IBF Board of Directors, Francis noted the team’s disappointment in having to reach this decision but acknowledged the IBF rules that affect this situation should be adhered to.
The IBF accepts Jai Opetaia’s decision to vacate the title and wishes him well.
Mairis Briedis, who is ranked #3 in the IBF Cruiserweight ratings, will be ordered to negotiate with the next leading available contender for the vacant IBF Cruiserweight World Championship bout.
I don’t care if boxers relinquish or the boxing organizations change the rules etc etc etc
I just wanna see putasos
Screw that pathetic organisation. Jai is blatantly the best in the division. Sure he will win one of the other belts if he desires
They wanted him to fight Briedis and I heard that Briedis had no problem with him taking the fight against Zorro, provided Briedis was next up. Even worse is the fact that the last time Mairis Briedis fought was against Opetaia which was almost a year and a half ago! Zurdo is #4, I’m pretty sure he’ll take the fight no problem and I expect him to beat a Briedis who will be 39 by that time and have been off for well over 18 months.