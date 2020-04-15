The state of New Jersey is one of the hardest hit states with the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Being founded and based in New Jersey, the International Boxing Federation has chosen to raise awareness and funds for the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, in an effort to help those in need. The IBF has pledged to donate $5,000 and is launching a campaign to raise an additional $5,000.

If you want to help, your contribution will allow the Food Bank to feed more families in New Jersey. Just $1 supplies three nutritious meals. you can donate here.