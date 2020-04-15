After discussions between promoter Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr. and network executives they both have decided to postpone the launch of the Boxeo Telemundo LIVE spring series in May, instead Boxeo Telemundo will broadcast the best of Boxeo Telemundo’s past events on May 1st, May 8th, May 15th and May 22nd.

All Star Boxing had the blessing from the Florida Boxing Commission and Governor DeSantis’s office to broadcast LIVE boxing events without public, but Zabala opted out of an abundance of caution to follow MLB, NBA and other major league’s protocol during this pandemic.

“What is happening now is unprecedented, my elder father is vulnerable to this virus by even asymptomatic folks, I’m in the boxing business because of my father, I do not want to put anyone else in harm’s way,” said Zabala Jr.