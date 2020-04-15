The rescheduled May 16 World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight final bout between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos in Riga, Latvia has been cancelled again. The bout was originally scheduled to take place on March 21, then postponed to May 16 due to COVID-19 – in line with the measures put in effect by the Latvian government to contain the disease. On April 7, the Latvian government extended the state of emergency and the containment measures until at least May 12.

The WBSS is monitoring the COVID-19 situation and under the current circumstances, they feel a feasible date for Briedis-Dorticos is out of reach at the moment.