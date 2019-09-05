Undefeated IBF #8 light heavyweight Leon Bunn (14-0, 8 KOs) will defend his IBF International title against TBA on November 2 at the CGM Arena in Koblenz, Germany. Team Sauerland and Bunn return to the CGM Arena for the second time this year following a successful show on February 16 that saw the 27-year-old Frankfurt-native claim a unanimous points win over Viktor Polyakov (13-6-1, 6 KOs). Bunn is back in action following a career-best TKO9 victory over Leon Harth (18-4, 12 KOs) on May 4 when he claimed his first professional belt.