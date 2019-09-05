Undefeated welterweight prospect Brandun Lee (15-0, 13KOs) will make his television debut against Milton Arauz (10-1-1, 5 KOs) in the eight-round opening bout of a three-fight ShoBox: The New Generation telecast on Friday, September 20 from La Hacienda Event Center in Midland, Texas.

In the previously announced main event, fast-rising prospect Michael Dutchover will face ShoBox veteran Thomas Mattice in a 10-round lightweight bout while undefeated featherweight prospects Ruben Villa (16-0, 5 KOs) and Enrique Vivas (17-0, 9 KOs) clash in a 10-round matchup.