IBF #2 super middleweight contender Vladimir Shishkin (15-0, 9 KOs) kept his unbeaten record intact last Friday night as he stopped Ramon Ayala (25-9-1, 13 KOs) in the second round of their showdown in Miami, Florida.

“I was happy to get some work on Friday and stay sharp while I await my world title fight opportunity,” said Shishkin. “I watched the Canelo fight closely the day after my fight and feel completely ready to win when that opportunity comes. No matter what, all roads to the world title.”

Promoter Dmitriy Salita added, “Vladimir is on track to fight for the super middleweight world title. He keeps getting better, stronger and sharper. His time to dominate the division is now and his presence will add a new dynamic force to this talent-packed division.”

Shishkin fights out of the resurgent Detroit boxing scene under the guidance of trainer SugarHill Steward. Prior to Friday’s action, Shishkin bested former world champion Jose Uzcategui via a unanimous decision in December in a bout that aired on Showtime.