By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

2021 super heavyweight gold medalist and IBF #1 rated Bakhodir ‘The Big Uzbek’ Jalolov (12-0, 12 KO’s) of Uzbekistan continued to build his record in scoring a fourth round stoppage over Curtis Harper (14-9, 9 KO’s) Saturday night on the Zepeda-Prograis undercard at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Jalolov started slow and pumped the jab as he kept Harper at bay in the opening round. The jab continued to land for Jalolov. Things got rough as Harper was hitting on the break and attempted to hit Jalolov behind the head but referee Thomas Taylor stopped and issued a warning to Harper. In the third Jalolov appeared to let loose as he unloaded the left, a huge straight left in the closing seconds of the third sent Harper to the canvas as he was up to finish the round. The straight left continued to find its mark for Jalolov as he tagged Harper early on in the fourth, Jalolov dropped Harper with a series of punches as he was up on his feet but referee Thomas Taylor waved off the contest. (Note sound was not on as there was a malfunction during the official time/announcement).