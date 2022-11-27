By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
2021 super heavyweight gold medalist and IBF #1 rated Bakhodir ‘The Big Uzbek’ Jalolov (12-0, 12 KO’s) of Uzbekistan continued to build his record in scoring a fourth round stoppage over Curtis Harper (14-9, 9 KO’s) Saturday night on the Zepeda-Prograis undercard at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Jalolov started slow and pumped the jab as he kept Harper at bay in the opening round. The jab continued to land for Jalolov. Things got rough as Harper was hitting on the break and attempted to hit Jalolov behind the head but referee Thomas Taylor stopped and issued a warning to Harper. In the third Jalolov appeared to let loose as he unloaded the left, a huge straight left in the closing seconds of the third sent Harper to the canvas as he was up to finish the round. The straight left continued to find its mark for Jalolov as he tagged Harper early on in the fourth, Jalolov dropped Harper with a series of punches as he was up on his feet but referee Thomas Taylor waved off the contest. (Note sound was not on as there was a malfunction during the official time/announcement).
I thought Hrgovic was IBF #1.
I don’t want to be disrespectful in any way to Harper who I’m sure did his very best. Still, this was Harper’s sixth loss in his last eight fights.
Jalolov is already 28. The years are starting to run away now. It’s time for some hotter opponents. The risk is that you won’t make it before you get too old otherwise.
If you also aim to take a belt and keep it over a few years, it is high time to move in the rankings and in terms of quality of opposition.