In a clash for the vacant WBC super lightweight title, Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) scored an explosive eleventh round KO over Jose “Chon” Zepeda (35-3, 27 KOs) on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Progress took over in round two and finally blasted Zepeda to the canvas in round eleven to end it. Judges had Prograis ahead 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93 entering the eleventh.

Neither wasted no time Prograis and Zepeda landed the stiff jab later in the round, Zepeda connected with a solid left. Prograis stuck the jab as Zepeda countered to start the second, as the fight appeared to be a fast-paced chess match. Swinging wildly to begin the third, Prograis connected as Zepeda exchanged, the round got better with Prograis and Zepeda trading heavy leather. Jabbing away, Zepeda and Prograis retreated as both worked patiently off the jab but shortly after got into a heated exchange, Zepeda suffered a cut on his right eye.

Prograis attacked and targeted Zepeda’s cut in round five, later in the round Zepeda connected with a huge left hook to the liver and shortly after followed up with a big left hook upstairs. At the halfway point in the sixth, Prograis nose was busted as Zepeda boxed and popped the jab. Halfway through, in the seventh Prograis and Zepeda stuck the jab but neither shied away towards the end of the round letting their hands go. Working off the jab, Zepeda and Prograis appeared to be waiting to unload as they patiently waited for the right moment, in the final seconds of the round they unloaded.

On the offensive in the ninth, Prograis appeared poised and busy letting the jab go, popping Zepeda and following up with power shots as he backed and pinned up Zepeda but Zepeda did not hold back in closing the round. Late in the tenth, Prograis attacked and went right at a fading Zepeda but that did not keep Zepeda from fighting as he stood in and exchanged with Prograis drawing everyone in attendance to their feet. However, Prograis closed the show as he attacked and backed Zepeda to the ropes, chopping him down as referee Ray Corona stepped in to stop the fight at 59 seconds of the eleventh.

Prograis is now a two-time world champion.