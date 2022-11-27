By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Undefeated junior middleweight Charles ‘Bad News’ Conwell (18-0, 13 KO’s) of Cleveland won a ten round majority decision over the Dominican Republic’s Juan Carlos Abreu (25-7-1, KOs) in a WBC title eliminator Saturday night on the Zepeda-Prograis undercard at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Judges scored the fight 98-92, 96-94, and 95-95.

Conwell suffered a nasty gash on his left eye that bled profusely. The blood continued to flow from Conwell’s cut in round two as his vision appeared to be affected, Abreu landed some hard right hands in targeting the cut. Abreu stood close to Conwell in round three, leading with his head and making difficult as Conwell’s cut got worse with the bleeding. In the fourth, Conwell pressed but continued to bleed from the cut on his eye, Abreu stayed inside leading with his head. Conwell had a good moment in the fifth connecting with a solid combination but the cut continued to open up as Conwell finished the round bleeding from the cut on his left eye.

Trickling blood from the left eye once again in the sixth, Conwell connected with a solid right that stopped Abreu’s momentum. In the seventh, the blood continued to flow but Conwell connected with a shot to the body that appeared to bother Abreu, stopping his momentum to close the round. Fighting on despite the cut and blood, Conwell stood in the pocket mixing it up with the hard hitting Abreu that brought everything he had. Late in the fight in the ninth, the momentum appeared to be shifting in Conwell’s favor as Abreu looked tired but the blood continued to flow from Conwell’s nasty cut on his left eye. The tenth and final round, Abreu pressed and stood inside as Conwell countered despite the blood flowing from the cut suffered early on in the fight.