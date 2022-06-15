By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (6-0, 4 KOs) clearly outpointed Joseph Goodall (8-1-1, 7 KOs) over ten rounds on Wednesday night to capture the IBF Pan Pacific, WBO Oriental and OPBF titles at the Nissan Arena at Nathan, Queensland televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports Pay-Per-View.

Huni controlled the bout from the opening round connecting with accurate head and body shots on the aggressive Goodall. Huni sustained a cut on his left eyelid in round five and by round six the left eye of Goodall was almost closed compliments of Huni’s precise combinations. Scores at the conclusion were Phil Austen 100-90, Chris Condon 98-92, Adam Height 98-93.