Hughie Fury: I am the uncrowned world champ

Hennessy Sports has announced that the British heavyweight championship will return to terrestrial TV for the first time in nearly seven years when British champion Sam Sexton defends the title against challenger Hughie Fury on May 12 at Bolton’s Macron Stadium, Premier Suite, exclusively live on Channel 5.

Fury, the cousin of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, heads straight back into title action in his first fight following his majority decision loss to WBO champion Joseph Parker last September. At the time, his promoter Mick Hennessy called the Parker decision “corruption at its highest level in boxing” and declared that Fury showed “shades of Ali” in the bout.

Hughie still maintains he beat Parker. “I’m going to do what I always do and that’s perform to my best,” stated Fury. “I’m very excited to be back and facing Sexton for the British title and believe me I’m on a mission to claim back what should have been rightfully mine, the world title. I am the uncrowned world champion and come May 12 you will see why that is.”

Peter Fury, Hughie’s father and trainer, added, “We are delighted to be back in action on terrestrial TV in the UK on Channel 5 where Hughie has fought many times, challenging for the British title and delighted that it’s in Bolton. Hughie has proven he belongs on the world scene and what better way to have his comeback fight for the British title. Hughie has learned a lot from his controversial WBO World title fight and aims to be right back up there in good fights.”

Sexton heads into Fury’s north-west hotbed to make the first defense of the title and is relishing the opportunity. He said, “It’s a great fight against a young world class opponent, but I believe I have the experience and ability to win and I won’t be at all phased going into Hughie’s homeland as I’ve proved in the past with Championship victories in Belfast, twice, and in Edinburgh.”

Promoter Mick Hennessy said, “I’m delighted to bring the historic British Heavyweight Championship back to mainstream, free-to-air, television on Channel 5 where it will be seen by the biggest viewing audience possible due to their considerable reach and exposure. I can’t believe that it will be nearly seven years since the British Heavyweight title was last seen on free-to-air in the UK on Channel 5, which we also promoted. We’re back with a bang along with our partners Infinitum and thrilled to deliver a great fight for the fans between two proud and fierce warriors in Sam and Hughie and one that will make the whole country sit up and take notice. I’d like to thank Channel 5, Infinitum, Peter Fury and Graham Everett who were involved to make this happen and I can’t wait for May 12th.”