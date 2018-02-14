European middleweight championship in Rome

On February 23, in Rome (Italy), Opi Since 82 will promote the biggest card of the last few years: in the main event lighweights Emiliano Marsili (41 years old, Italy, record: 35-0-1) and Victor Betancourt (26, Mexico, 22-1) will fight for the WBC Peace championship. In the co-main event, Alessandro Goddi (30, Italy, 33-2-1) will face undefeated Kamil Szeremeta (28, Poland, 16-0) for the vacant European middleweight title.

Alessandro Goddi is confident that he will emerge victorious. “I’m training as usual. My coach has seen videos of Szeremeta and told me that I have to train quietly as usual. When Opi Since 82 President Salvatore Cherchi asked me if I wanted to do this fight, I said yes because I ‘m always training and therefore I’m always ready. Kamil is undefeated but that doesn’t mean anything to me. I already fought an undefeated fighter in his hometown in front of his fans and I won. Last September 22 I defeated on points Andrew Francillette in the Principality of Monaco for the vacant WBA Continental middleweight title. That win made me n.12 in the world in the WBA ranking.”

In the undercard, six fights on the six rounds distance with former European super featherweight champion Devis Boschiero (44-5-1), former Italian and European Union featherweight champion Carmine Tommasone (17-0), Venezuelan lightweight Samuel Gonzalez (16-5), super middleweights Andrea Di Luisa (18-4) and Ivan Zucco (1-0) and featherweight Giovanni Tagliola (6-2). The names of their opponents will be announced soon.

The event will be broadcast live in Italy by Fox Sports.