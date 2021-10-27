A rib injury during a sparring session temporarily prevents former world champion José Luis Castillo from exhibiting his skills against Hall of Famer Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition that was scheduled on October 29 at the Arena Theater in Houston, Texas.

With insufficient time for full recovery due to medical safety, the promoter Boxing Showcase has postponed the exhibition to a date to be designated.

The fights that were agreed for the third day of action in the National tournament “The Big Belt Championship” will be rescheduled in November for the semi-final stage.

The event’s objective is to raise funds for and support amateur boxing.