By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn (20-2-1, 13 KOs) is doing his best to keep his weight down while the coronavirus outbreak has stopped him doing his regular workouts with trainer Glenn Rushton as he waits for the rescheduled date for his clash with fellow Australian IBF #6, WBO #9 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (15-0, 11 KOs) in Townsville, Queensland.

“Food comes into the mind as an excitement at times like this when you have nothing else to do but I really need to try as hard as I cannot to think about that,” Horn told Main Event Boxing podcast’s host Ben Damon. “I’m probably one of those people that’s really going to struggle at this point in time. If I put too much (weight) on it’s going to be absolute hell and I won’t be able to get ready in the time frame of eight weeks.

“(I’m) trying to support the businesses as well that might be going under from all this havoc that’s happening – if I can find healthy options on the outside at restaurants I’ll definitely be trying to do that.”

Horn is not training with his trainer Glenn Rushton while following government rules of isolating at home.

“That’s a tough one. I was talking to Glenn about that today. I don’t have a bag at home and basically I’m not going to Glenn’s at the moment so none of that’s happening and the social distancing rule with the padwork – that shouldn’t be happening – so not much boxing has been happening and I don’t know how long until I do start.

“Once sport starts back up again, people are going to be dying to see something. Everyone will be glued to television screens watching sports or going to venues to watch sports that they haven’t been able to watch for a very long time. I’ve fought in front of big crowds like that and it does lift you to another level and Tim will experience that as well so I know I’m going to get the very, very best Tim Tszyu when I do fight him.”