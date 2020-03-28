UPDATE: In today’s eWBSS fantasy heavyweight tournament semi-final, Mike Tyson scored a fourth round KO over George Foreman, so tomorrow’s final features Muhammad Ali vs. Mike Tyson for the eAli trophy.
Former WBO jr middleweight world champion Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) says he had a fight against Kanat Islam (27-0 , 21 KOs) penciled in for the Canelo-Saunders co-feature on May 2 in Las Vegas. “We now just need to wait, to see when and against whom I’ll fight,” he said. “For now just continue training, correcting mistakes and moving forward.” He says he runs in the evenings “because there are fewer people on the street.”
Get well soon Travis Kauffman! The popular heavyweight announced via social media that he has the coronavirus.
Sad to report the passing of boxing writer Ron Ross and trainer/cutman Nelson Cuevas due to the virus.
RIP to these fine gentlemen
Team Foreman all the way!
Foreman feasted on short guys! Punching edge to Forman, Chin? Edge to Foreman. Balls? Huge edge to Foreman! Will to win? Big edge again to Foreman…Big George by fourth round knockout
Foreman got knocked out. Iron Mike Tyson still the Champ!!!
I am sorry to hear about Travis Kauffman. He is not only a good fighter but a really nice person. I pray this illness is something that can be dealt with and cured.
RIP nelson cuevas
Nelson was a great guy!!!
Omg, scooby doo hasn’t commented yet?
LOL, I just logged in. Thanks for the inquiry. I do read some comments, but never reply or add anything. Where I live, the weather was wonderful today. Great day for enjoying the outdoors and making vitamin D in the sunshine.
No way Foreman would have been stopped by Tyson.
Tell us how Arturo… Ali ko’d Forman and i believe Mike punched a little harder than Ali.. Its also all hypothetical of course…
I will admit, Tyson’s raw power in the 1980’s was simply unreal. Let’s not forget, Tyson was the only heavyweight to unify the titles at age 20. Pretty darn good for a kid at the time.
Foreman basically quit in that fight, and was never knocked out any other time in a long career against top heavyweights. He had of the best chins of all time. Tyson has never won a fight where the going got tough. Even when Tyson was in his prime and Foreman was old, I think Mike would have gotten frustrated trying to knock him out, and he’s never handled frustration well.
Phil-True, as a fighter, Tyson was a classic bully who didn’t really respond well when the going got tough. Case in point was Holyfield. There were some fighters that gave him trouble that he did overcome however: He never really got off against Tony Tucker while Tucker even managed to land some bombs, Frank Bruno rocked him hard the first time they fought and Tyson ended up knocking him out, he even strugled against Buster Mathis Jr. the first 2 rounds before anhilating him in the 3rd, and he looked very unimpressive against Frans Botha before finishing him off in the 5th.
Tyson would have beaten George Foreman. I will give you one good reason. His speed. They both have great punching power but I would edge the victory to Tyson because he is faster than Foreman. Not to mention if they would have fought foreman was way past his time. Tyson by knockout.
When offered a past prime Foreman by King, Iron Mike melted in full hysteria.
Irrefutable eyewitness testimony, but of course by then Tyson in the start of his slowmo train wreck of a mental meltdown being played in public.
Blame Cus for teaching him that prime George had the only style and natural attributes to beat him.
Just sayin’ for you smarty pants wannabes. It’s Tinkerbell fantasy fights for unwashed rubes, not a fight!
Is this a cryptic post of some kind?
I’m no fan of Tyson’s at all, but with his speed and Foreman’s defensive deficiencies, I don’t particularly have a problem with this result.
I’m going to go out on a limb and predict Ali is going to win the trophy named after him.
Ali could out box Tyson all day long in my opinion. However, the wild card is Tyson’s power. Tyson could land one solid punch and change the fight’s course in a heartbeat. Tyson was unrelenting in his style during his prime. Tyson rarely stood around and admired his work in the ring. He usually admired his work after the KO. I am sure all of us on this forum could debate Ali and Tyson in their primes fighting each other. Sell out fight? You betcha!!!!
I agree, Ali foot work was the best in the history of the Sport. However, so was Tyson’s speed and knockout power. It could go either way. Let the best man win.
Tyson had amazingly fast footwork as well and could pivot and change directions quicker than anyone. Ali probably would have frustrated Tyson, but I don’t think he would have boxed circles around him. I sit firmly on the fence as to who I think would have won the fight.
The problem with trying to categorize Tyson is the quality of his opposition. He fought 4 great fighters in his career, one of them twice, and he went 2-3 in those fights and he was certainly nowhere near his best when he fought Lewis. And the Larry Holmes that he fought was old and hadn’t fought in a couple of years. So it’s SO difficult to say what he would have done against truly great opponents in/around his prime when we’re looking at him against Holyfield, blown up Michael Spinks and then that mess that was the 1980’s heavyweight division.
I remember when Tyson fought Larry Holmes. Good grief! I am shocked Holmes survived that fight due to the massive blows he took leading up to his KO.
One thing about Tyson fighting in the 1980’s was his frequency of fights. Tyson was fighting, at times, weeks in between fights on HBO. Unlike the fighters today, who take months to negotiate monies (most important thing now), make out contracts, whine over places to fight, selection of gloves, etc. Kinda sad those days are gone now. Entertainment was more fulfilling back then.