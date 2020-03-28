UPDATE: In today’s eWBSS fantasy heavyweight tournament semi-final, Mike Tyson scored a fourth round KO over George Foreman, so tomorrow’s final features Muhammad Ali vs. Mike Tyson for the eAli trophy.

–

—–

Former WBO jr middleweight world champion Jaime Munguia (35-0, 28 KOs) says he had a fight against Kanat Islam (27-0 , 21 KOs) penciled in for the Canelo-Saunders co-feature on May 2 in Las Vegas. “We now just need to wait, to see when and against whom I’ll fight,” he said. “For now just continue training, correcting mistakes and moving forward.” He says he runs in the evenings “because there are fewer people on the street.”

—–

Get well soon Travis Kauffman! The popular heavyweight announced via social media that he has the coronavirus.

—–

Sad to report the passing of boxing writer Ron Ross and trainer/cutman Nelson Cuevas due to the virus.