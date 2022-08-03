In probably the most interesting matchup of the weekend, former world champion Maurice “Mo” Hooker (27-2-3, 18 KOs) is a 2:1 favorite against Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (15-1-1, 10 KOs) in a scheduled ten round welterweight clash on DAZN Saturday from Fort Worth, Texas.

Hooker is coming off a KO loss to Vergil Ortiz Jr. 16 months ago. “I’m ready to show the world I’m still a warrior,” said Hooker. “I’m ready to give them a fight they will always remember.”

Cobbs is making a relatively quick comeback after suffering his first loss via brutal KO against Alexis Rocha in March. The normally talkative Cobbs stated “Blair the Flair is saying absolutely nothing. See you August 6.”

The headliners in this weekend’s TV fights are all double-digit favorites.

Unbeaten welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs) is as much as a 20:1 favorite against Michael McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs) in the Hooker-Cobbs main event.

Unbeaten super welterweight Dalton Smith (11-0, 9 KOs) is 30:1 against Sam O’maison (17-3-1, 7 KOs) earlier in the day on DAZN from Sheffield, England.

Olympian featherweight Michael Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs) is a 12:1 favorite against Miguel Marriaga (30-5, 28 KOs) on ESPN+ from Belfast, Northern Ireland.