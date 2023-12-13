By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Japan’s super light champ Homura Fujita (12-1, 10 KOs), 140, retained his national belt as he proved too strong and powerful for JBC#6 Shoma Sekine (6-8-2, 2 KOs), 140, scoring an impressive stoppage at 1:24 of the fourth session in a scheduled ten on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Having acquired the vacant belt by a very quick demolition over Cristiano Aoqui this April, Fujita decked his second defense but looked a bit too nervous and stiff despite scoring three knockdowns. Should he face unbeaten world-rated Andy Hiraoka, it will be a crowd-pleasing matchup without doubt.

Southpaw Chinese Cheng-hao Luo (7-1-1, 4 KOs), 113.75, displayed very sharp counterpunching against former Japanese flyweight ruler Josuke Nagata (5-2, no KO), 112, by a split but well-received decision (77-75 twice for him, 73-79 for Nagata) over eight hard-fought rounds. Luo, 29, may come back here soon to cope with our 112-pound top notchers.

Promoter: Misako Promotions.

_

