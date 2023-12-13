December 13, 2023
By Joe Koizumi

Perennial WBO top flyweight contender, ex-WBO AP champ Riku Kano (17-3-1, 8 KOs), 113.5, exploded a quick combination, badly dropped previously unbeaten Thailander Khomsan Kaewruean (5-1, 3 KOs), 115.75, and scored a fine TKO victory at 1:25 of the second round in a scheduled eight on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. Kano is gunning for a WBO mandatory shot at the winner of the forthcoming unification bout between Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards in Arizona this coming Saturday. Kano, a southpaw puncher, previously help the WBO AP belts in the 108 and 112 pound categories, and is willing to have an ambitious shot next year.

Also, fast-rising WBC light-fly youth champ WBA#13 Yuga Ozaki (5-0-1, 4 KOs), 109.25, defeated compatriot Kenshi Noda (3-3, 2 KOs), 108.75, by a unanimous decision (all 78-74) over eight.

Promoter: Taisei Promotions.

