December 13, 2023
Boxing Results

WBA #1 Ishida polishes off Filipino Pagaling

Ishida
Photo: Boxing Beat Magazine

By Joe Koizumi

WBA #1 bantam Sho Ishida (34-3, 17 KOs), 118, quickly chalked up a TKO victory over Filipino James Pagaling (8-2, 5 KOs), 115.75, at 1:51 of the third round in a scheduled eight on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. Ishida, an elongated boxer-puncher, made good use of his favorite left jab, took the initiative and swarmed over the Filipino with a flurry of punches. Pagaling fell and beat the count, but couldn’t resume fighting only to be stopped by the referee. Ishida’s target is WBA 118-pound ruler Takuma Inoue, the Monster’s younger brother. Sho had acquired the IBF mandatory right by edging unbeaten Victor Santillan, Dominican Republic, in the IBF eliminator here this June.

Promoter: Taisei Promotions.

WBA Convention Photos & Notes
WBO#1 Kano halts Kaewruean in tune-up bout

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>