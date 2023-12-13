By Joe Koizumi

WBA #1 bantam Sho Ishida (34-3, 17 KOs), 118, quickly chalked up a TKO victory over Filipino James Pagaling (8-2, 5 KOs), 115.75, at 1:51 of the third round in a scheduled eight on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. Ishida, an elongated boxer-puncher, made good use of his favorite left jab, took the initiative and swarmed over the Filipino with a flurry of punches. Pagaling fell and beat the count, but couldn’t resume fighting only to be stopped by the referee. Ishida’s target is WBA 118-pound ruler Takuma Inoue, the Monster’s younger brother. Sho had acquired the IBF mandatory right by edging unbeaten Victor Santillan, Dominican Republic, in the IBF eliminator here this June.

Promoter: Taisei Promotions.