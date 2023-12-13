December 13, 2023
Boxing News

New date and location for Butler-Rolls

Logistics issues have compelled Eye of the Tiger to postpone its gala initially planned for February 23 at the Colisée Desjardins in Victoriaville. While the plans to present a boxing gala in the Centre-du-Québec region, in partnership with Victoriaville’s Tigers, are still in place, the event will be held on a date to be announced later.

The highly anticipated bout between Montreal slugger ranked 1st in the Canadian middleweight category, Steven Butler (33-4-1, 27 KOs), and his Ontario rival, #2 Steve Rolls (22-3, 12 KOs), will still take place, now scheduled for March 7 at the Casino de Montreal. On this date, Thomas Chabot (9-0, 7 KOs), Luis Santana (10-0, 4 KOs), Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (6-1, 2 KOs), Wilkens Mathieu (5-0, 3 KOs), Jhon Orobio (5-0, 5 KOs), and Moreno Fendero (2-0, 1 KO) will also be in action as originally planned.

