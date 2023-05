Light heavyweight Umar Dzambekov (4-0, 3 KOs) returns against Dodzi Kemeh, (25-2, 23 KOs) in the eight-round co-feature on the next ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ event set for Friday, June 9 at the Commerce Casino and broadcast live internationally by UFC Fightpass.

The event is headlined by a ten-round super welterweight clash between ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (6-0, 5 KOs) and veteran Carson Jones, (43-15-3, 31 KOs).