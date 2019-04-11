By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 light-middleweight Dennis Hogan (28-1-1, 7 KOs) has the backing of Tyson Fury and Ricky Hatton and is confident he will defeat Jamie Munguia to become WBO champion on Saturday at the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.

“This is a special message to Irish Dennis Hogan,” Fury said in a video clip. “All the best. Do the bizzo and smash him.”

In another video message, Hatton, who seized the world junior-welterweight crown from Australia’s Kostya Tszyu in front of 22,000 chanting fans in Manchester in 2005, told Hogan to “Bring it home, son.”

“I’ve come through the training really good so looking forward to this weekend,” Hogan said to Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail. “My weight is right and I’m ready to go. I’m ready to fight and ready to win.”

Hogan, 34, says he is not worried by Munguia’s record of fast devastating KOs, even though the 22-year-old has won all 32 of his pro fights, 26 by KO.

Hogan has 28 wins and a draw in 30 fights, with just 7 KOs.

“My fights last longer than his but it’s given me the chance to gain experience in the hole, to fight through tough situations,” Hogan said. “I know how to fight my way out of trouble and I know that I can do it for 12 hard rounds. I will be asking him whether he can do that and we’ll find out.”