February 4, 2018

Higa, Fuentes Make Weight

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten WBC flyweight champion Daigo Higa (14-0, 14 KOs) tipped the beam at the 112-pound class limit, while his Mexican challenger Moises Fuentes (25-4-1, 14 KOs) scaled in at 111.75 pound on Saturday in Okinawa, Japan. Higa, 22, is very much willing to extend his KO streak to fifteen, saying, “If I cannot knock him out despite my victory, I’ll be an ordinary champ. If victorious by knockout, I have something as the champion. Should I lose, I’ll be only a boxer with no crown.”

After the weigh-in was over, the promoter and Higa’s manager, Yoko Gushiken (who previously defended his WBA 108-pound belt on thirteen occasions to his credit) kindly gifted tacos, Mexican food, to Fuentes, 30, who smilingly received it with pleasure. Is that a diplomatic language?

The WBC officials are as follows:

Referee Len Koivisto (Canada); judges Glen Crocker (US), Jun-Bae Lim (Korea), Noppharat Sricharoen (Thailand).

It will be telecast live from 8 PM through Fuji Television here in Japan.

WBO#9 Sueyoshi stops Osato to keep Japanese 130lb belt
Ramirez batters Ahmed to keep WBO 168lb title
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.